Nigerian lecturers in Benin Republic react to certificate racketeering scandal

Nigerian lecturers under the auspices of Nigerian Lecturers in Benin Republic (NLB), have called on the government to take a decisive action and punish anyone found culpable in the certificate racketeering scandal that had rocked the education sector in the last few weeks.

The NLB which made the call during a press conference in Lagos on Friday, said after a thorough investigation is completed, anyone found to be involved in the racketeering should be made to face the full weight of the law.

While speaking at the press parley, the president of the association, Gabriel Kona, urged the government to expedite action on investigation and severely punish culprits.

“We want to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government took the right step in order not to undermine efforts of other students and varsities but to ensure credibility in the certification process,” Kona said.

“We want to encourage our students studying Benin and Togo to remain calm, the government wants to ensure credibility. They should not be deterred.

“We are in talks with stakeholders to ensure quality education in Nigeria. We will continue to strive to give the best to Nigerian students in Benin.”

Kona also debunked the belief that gaining admission into varsities in Benin and other West African countries was a piece of cake, stating that students face a rigorous process before gaining admission.

“Admission process into Benin schools is rigorous; aptitude test is done and those who meet the cut-off mark are admitted. The fact that it is found in one institution, should not mean others are involved. Parents should also be calm and wait for the outcome of the investigation.

“Our association is open to suggestions and ready to cooperate with agencies in Benin and Nigeria to put education right. Education has to be of the right source and quality.”

The group also appealed to the government to consider that there are students who are undergoing legitimate studies in Benin Republic, adding that the students should not be discouraged.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now