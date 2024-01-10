Nigerian govt commences probe of certificate racketeering in foreign, local private varsities

The Federal Government, yesterday, Inaugurated an eight-man inter-ministerial committee to thoroughly probe degree certificate racketeering by both foreign and local private universities in Nigeria.

The Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mammam, who inaugurated the committee in Abuja, charged them to do their assigned job without fear or favour.

The Committee is headed by Professor J.D. Amin, Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) Committee of Vice Chancellors and Dr Chris Maiyaki, the Acting Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) as members of the committee.

Other members of the committee are; Amb. Lazarus Kpasaba from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abel Olarenwaju, Office of the National Security Advisor, Omeh Nwokpoku, Office of the National Security Advisor, Amina Lugga, Federal Ministry of Youth and Development, Mrs. Doom Iyortyom, JAMB and a representative from Federal Ministry of justice.

Recall that the issue of degree racketeering once again became a thing of National concern and discourse in the country sequel to the ground breaking investigative report by Daily Nigerian reporter, Umar Audu.

In the investigative piece, Audu uncovered how he got a degree within six weeks and even proceeded to embark on mandatory youth service under the National Youth Service Corps scheme (NYSC).

Following the report, the overnment took drastic measures to suspend the accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.

Mammam, however, during the inauguration noted that universities outside Africa also issue fake certificates.

The Minister said: “These institutions are called degree mills so we need to find out so that we protect the integrity of our education.

“We need to protect those who have worked hard to get degrees. We have a duty to protect this country from these categories of people.

“We also need to find out if indeed they have collaborators. We also need to know if some of the institutions we have in this country, particularly the private ones, are giving quality service after getting licensed.”

He stated that the terms of reference is to examine the truthfulness of the accusations of degree certificate racketeering within foreign and local private universities in Nigeria.

Also, to review the role of any MDA or its officials, including identifying such officials, in facilitation of the recognition and procurement of the fake certificate in question.

Others are “Review existing policies and procedures related to accreditation and certification to identify weaknesses contributing to the issue;

“Examine the rules, procedures and processes for recognition and accreditation of foreign universities and programmes by the Federal Ministry of Education and establish if unapproved foreign institutions (Degree Mills) exist or not in Nigeria in whatever form with their identities and locations if any;

“Make appropriate recommendations for review of any rules, procedures, processes to prevent re-occurrence and sanctions for identified erring officials and make other recommendation that will strengthen the system of recognitions, accreditations and quality assurance of degrees in Nigeria.

“Examine the extant rules procedures and processes for granting of provisional licences to new universities by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and without prejudice to the periodic accreditation exercise of the NUC, examine whether or not Private Universities established in the last 15 years have in place prescribed facilities, appropriate management structure, adequate funding of programmes, requisite staff (nature of staff-full time, contract, adjunct, visiting, other types).”

