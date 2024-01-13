Police arrests 15 suspected bandits, kidnappers, others in Niger

Police operatives in Niger have arrested 15 suspects for banditry, kidnapping, and other crimes in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Danmamman disclosed this to journalists at a media briefing held at the command headquarters in Minna on Saturday.

He said police operatives attached to the Nasko Division arrested four suspected kidnappers and recovered three locally- made guns during a crackdown on criminals in the state.

The CP said: “In a follow-up operation, the operatives arrested Abubakar Hussaini of Anaba village, Buba Mohammed of Maje village, Mainasara Muhammadu of Takalafia, Ibeto all in Nasko and Ibrahim Abdullahi of Kontagora.

“The suspects invaded a residence at Isana village via Nasko, Magama local government area and kidnapped a male victim of about 20 years of age to an unknown destination.

“The suspects confessed to having collected a ransom of N1.6 million before releasing the victim.

“One of the suspects Buba Mohammed also confessed to being a member of another syndicate that blocked Genge-Ibeto Road and kidnapped a female victim, ganged raped her by four men, and collected a ransom of N1 million.”

