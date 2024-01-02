Police kills 2 suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have killed two suspected kidnappers and rescued a victim in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Warri, said assorted weapons and a stolen vehicle were also recovered from the suspects.

He said the suspects were killed in a gun duel with police operatives attached to the Ekpan division in Uvwie local government area of the state on Saturday.

Edafe said: “On December 30, 2023, a 23-year-old male parked his GLK 350 Benz SUV on Jakpa Road leaving his brother inside the vehicle to attend to some issues.

“While there, he was alerted that the vehicle was attacked by three armed men and drove off to an unknown destination with his brother inside.

“Upon receipt of this information, the Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Wale Abass directed the Divisional Police Officer, Ekpan division, CSP Aliyu Shaba, to mobilise operatives and ensure that the victim was rescued and the suspects arrested.

“The kidnappers upon sighting the police operatives engaged then in a gun duel and in the process, two of the hoodlums were fatally injured, while one of them escaped with gunshot injuries.”

