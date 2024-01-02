News
11 dead, seven injured in Kwara auto crash
At least 11 persons died in a road accident at Aiyere Community along the Bode Saadu-Ilorin Road in Kwara State on Tuesday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Stephen Dawulung, told journalists that 18 people were involved in the accident that occurred at 4:50 a.m., on Tuesday.
He added that seven others were injured in the crash.
Dawulung said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that on Tuesday, January 2, a crash occurred around 4:50 a.m. due to wrongful overtaking and speed violation.
“A Toyota Hiace Bus coming from Gombe enroute to Lagos wrongfully overtook another vehicle resulting in a head-on collision with an oncoming DAF truck.
“On receiving the report of the crash, our operatives at the Help and Rescue Camp established at Bode Saadu to fortify rescue operations during the end-of-year special patrol operations were immediately mobilised.
“They hurried to the crash scene for a rescue operation which was carried out in conjunction with men of the Nigerian Police Force, Divisional Headquarters, Bode Saadu.
“The injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for proper treatment and full investigation into the crash was directed.”
