North-Central governors visit Mutfwang, donate N100m to victims of Plateau attacks

Governors of states in the North Central on Tuesday donated N100 million to victims of Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau State.

Gunmen killed about 200 people and razed 221 houses in coordinated attacks on 15 villages in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau between Sunday and Monday last week.

The Chairman of the North-Central Governors’ Forum, Abdullahi Sule, announced the donation during a sympathy visit to Plateau State, Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, in Jos.

He said the money was meant to reduce the suffering of the survivors of the gruesome attacks.

The Nasarawa governor stressed that the attackers were terrorists and must be treated as such.

In his remarks, the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, called on the people of Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, and Niger States to unite and defeat terrorists disrupting the peace of the North-Central.

In his remark, Governor Mutfwang thanked his colleagues for the visit.

He described the frequent of innocent people by criminals in the state as unfortunate.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now