UK bans Nigerians, other foreign students from bringing family members

The United Kingdom has banned Nigerians and other foreign students from bringing family members to the country effective from January 1.

The UK Home Office announced the measure in a post on its X platform on Monday.

It, however, exempted students on postgraduate research or government-funded scholarship from the ban.

The UK has one of the highest numbers of Nigerian students in the world with 44,195 students pursuing various academic programmes in its institutions as of the 2021/2022 academic session.

The Home Office wrote: “We are fully committed to seeing a decisive cut in migration.

“From today (Monday), new overseas students will no longer be able to bring family members to the UK.”

We are fully committed to seeing a decisive cut in migration. From today, new overseas students will no longer be able to bring family members to the UK. Postgraduate research or government-funded scholarships students will be exempt. pic.twitter.com/QpwEf9BCfj — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) January 1, 2024

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now