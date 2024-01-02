News
UK bans Nigerians, other foreign students from bringing family members
The United Kingdom has banned Nigerians and other foreign students from bringing family members to the country effective from January 1.
The UK Home Office announced the measure in a post on its X platform on Monday.
It, however, exempted students on postgraduate research or government-funded scholarship from the ban.
The UK has one of the highest numbers of Nigerian students in the world with 44,195 students pursuing various academic programmes in its institutions as of the 2021/2022 academic session.
The Home Office wrote: “We are fully committed to seeing a decisive cut in migration.
“From today (Monday), new overseas students will no longer be able to bring family members to the UK.”
Postgraduate research or government-funded scholarships students will be exempt. pic.twitter.com/QpwEf9BCfj
— Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) January 1, 2024
