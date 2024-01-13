Gunmen abduct local council chairman, PA, others in Benue

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday morning abducted the Chairman of the Ukum local government area of Benue State, Rev. Gideon Haanongon.

The Secretary to the local council, Jonathan Modi, who confirmed this in a statement, said the chairman was abducted alongside his Personal Assistant, Silas Yuhwam, his driver, and his orderly long Anyagba, Tongov, in Katsina-Ala LGA at about 7:00 a.m.

He urged the people of the area to remain calm as efforts to rescue the victims are ongoing.

The statement read: “The chairman was kidnapped alongside his orderly, PA, and driver on their way to attend the burial of the paramount Ruler of the LGA, the Ter Katsina-Ala, HRH Chief Fezaanga Wombo.”

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident at the time of filling this report.

