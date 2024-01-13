News
Councillors withdraw impeachment notice served on LGA chairman in Adamawa
The 10 councillors of Adamawa’s Numan local government area have withdrawn the impeachment notice served on the chairman, Mr. Christopher Sofore.
The councillors had on January 8 served the impeachment notice on the chairman over alleged corruption and maladministration.
Sofore was also accused of misappropriating the local government’s funds.
The group leader, Mr. Nazashi Latinos, stated this at a media briefing on Saturday in Yola.
He said: “The decision to withdraw the impeachment notice is sequel to our understanding of remote and immediate causes of the crisis which we have traced to the communication gap between the executive and legislative arms of the council.
READ ALSO: Adamawa gov, Fintiri, overcomes SDP’s S’Court suit to remove him, still to face APC
“While we appreciate the intervention of prominent sons and daughters of the area, we have resolved to work with the executive arm in the interest of peace in Numan Local government and the state at large.
“We equally call for calm from both sides as the crisis has been amicably addressed.”
Latinos thanked the stakeholders and others who helped in resolving the challenges.
He said the council was the voice of the voiceless and must be seen to be truthful at all times.
“As elected representatives, we have resolved to ensure that the right thing is done always.
“Our interest is to ensure the overall growth and development of Numan and Adamawa. We cannot compromise quality representation,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...