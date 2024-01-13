Councillors withdraw impeachment notice served on LGA chairman in Adamawa

The 10 councillors of Adamawa’s Numan local government area have withdrawn the impeachment notice served on the chairman, Mr. Christopher Sofore.

The councillors had on January 8 served the impeachment notice on the chairman over alleged corruption and maladministration.

Sofore was also accused of misappropriating the local government’s funds.

The group leader, Mr. Nazashi Latinos, stated this at a media briefing on Saturday in Yola.

He said: “The decision to withdraw the impeachment notice is sequel to our understanding of remote and immediate causes of the crisis which we have traced to the communication gap between the executive and legislative arms of the council.

“While we appreciate the intervention of prominent sons and daughters of the area, we have resolved to work with the executive arm in the interest of peace in Numan Local government and the state at large.

“We equally call for calm from both sides as the crisis has been amicably addressed.”

Latinos thanked the stakeholders and others who helped in resolving the challenges.

He said the council was the voice of the voiceless and must be seen to be truthful at all times.

“As elected representatives, we have resolved to ensure that the right thing is done always.

“Our interest is to ensure the overall growth and development of Numan and Adamawa. We cannot compromise quality representation,” he added.

