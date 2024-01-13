News
Gov Aiyedatiwa orders contractors back to sites in Ondo
The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has ordered contractors handling road projects across the state to immediately return to sites.
Aiyedatiwa, according to a statement issued on Saturday in Akure by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, gave the directive at a meeting with the contractors and the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure officials led by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Allen Idowu.
The governor also approved the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of 60km of roads across the state within the next three months.
He promised that all ongoing infrastructural projects in the state would be completed as scheduled.
Aiyedatiwa directed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to mobilise contractors back to sites to speed up work on the projects for early completion.
He expressed the determination of his administration to hit the ground running with the implementation of policies and programmes of government as stated in the 2024 budget.
