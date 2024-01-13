Gov Aiyedatiwa orders contractors back to sites in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has ordered contractors handling road projects across the state to immediately return to sites.

Aiyedatiwa, according to a statement issued on Saturday in Akure by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, gave the directive at a meeting with the contractors and the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure officials led by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Allen Idowu.

The governor also approved the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of 60km of roads across the state within the next three months.

He promised that all ongoing infrastructural projects in the state would be completed as scheduled.

READ ALSO: Aiyedatiwa pledges to sustain Akeredolu’s legacies

Aiyedatiwa directed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to mobilise contractors back to sites to speed up work on the projects for early completion.

He expressed the determination of his administration to hit the ground running with the implementation of policies and programmes of government as stated in the 2024 budget.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now