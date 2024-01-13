Two men arrested for alleged theft in Kaduna mosque

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a generator and solar battery in a mosque in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, told journalists on Saturday in Kaduna that detectives arrested one of the suspects, Basiru Rabiu, at the Sabon Gari area of Hunkuyi local government area of the state.

He said the suspect’s movement around the mosque was suspicious and he was promptly arrested.

The spokesman said: “During interrogation, he confessed to having stolen a generator and solar battery at Hunkuyi and Nahuce village Mosques.

“Rabi’u said that he sold the stolen items to one Mansir Umar who we also promptly arrested.

“Some other exhibits were recovered and investigation is ongoing.

“The suspects will be charged to court at the end of the investigation.”

