Police, hunters in Adamawa nab 3 suspects, rescue 16-yr-old kidnap victim

Police operatives in Adamawa State in collaboration with Hunters in Gombi Local Government Area (LGA), have arrested three suspected kidnappers, and rescued a 16-year-old female victim.

The State Police Command Spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, who made this known, on Wednesday, in a statement, issued in Yola, the state capital, noted that the operation was carried out by its Crack Squad.

Nguroje that the operation was launched following an information they received which them to storm a kidnapping den at Fotta village of Gombi.

“The suspects were all arrested at a certain house in a remote side of Fotta Village, where they camped their kidnapped female victim and demanded N8,000,000 ransom.

The Police spokesperson said the victim, name withheld, was kidnapped three days ago, from Buma Village, Shani LGA of Borno State.

The statement further revealed that the victim is currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed health facility.

Nguroje stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, had assured his commitment in fishing out criminals anywhere they may be hiding within the state.

