EFCC arrests six suspected currency racketeers in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested six persons for alleged currency racketeering and sale of new naira notes in Lagos.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He listed the suspects as Adebayo Amupitan, Alimat Oyebode, Isiaka Yusuf, Adeoti Folake, Kafayat Yakub, and Bose Lateef.

The spokesman said: “They were arrested at various locations in Lagos between February 16 and February 17.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests banker, POS agent for selling new naira notes, currency racketeering

“A total sum of N2, 597,000 (Two Million Five Hundred and Ninety-Seven Thousand Naira) was recovered from them.

“Investigations showed that the suspects specialised in selling new naira notes of different denominations for commercial purposes and financial gain.

“They will be arraigned in court soon.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now