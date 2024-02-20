Metro
EFCC arrests six suspected currency racketeers in Lagos
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested six persons for alleged currency racketeering and sale of new naira notes in Lagos.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
He listed the suspects as Adebayo Amupitan, Alimat Oyebode, Isiaka Yusuf, Adeoti Folake, Kafayat Yakub, and Bose Lateef.
The spokesman said: “They were arrested at various locations in Lagos between February 16 and February 17.
“A total sum of N2, 597,000 (Two Million Five Hundred and Ninety-Seven Thousand Naira) was recovered from them.
“Investigations showed that the suspects specialised in selling new naira notes of different denominations for commercial purposes and financial gain.
“They will be arraigned in court soon.”
