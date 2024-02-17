Metro
EFCC arrests banker, POS agent for selling new naira notes, currency racketeering
Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a banker, Soberechukwu Inya Ewa and a Point of Sales (POS) cashier, Azubuike Mamwu Obasi for allegedly selling new naira notes to customers for commercial purposes.
The suspects were arrested in the early hours of Friday, February 15, 2024, at Ecobank, Rumuobiakani and Maddox Night club, new Government Reservation Area, GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
READ ALSO:EFCC arraigns Onitsha market leader for alleged N6.7m fraud
According to Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity, preliminary investigation showed that Ewa, a banker, allegedly specialises in selling new naira notes of different denominations to POS cashiers for commercial purposes while Obasi was caught engaging in currency racketeering by charging fees for new naira notes. He was arrested while in possession of N554,600.00.
He also stated that the two suspects would soon be charged to court.
