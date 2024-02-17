EFCC arrests banker, POS agent for selling new naira notes, currency racketeering

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a banker, Soberechukwu Inya Ewa and a Point of Sales (POS) cashier, Azubuike Mamwu Obasi for allegedly selling new naira notes to customers for commercial purposes.

The suspects were arrested in the early hours of Friday, February 15, 2024, at Ecobank, Rumuobiakani and Maddox Night club, new Government Reservation Area, GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

READ ALSO:EFCC arraigns Onitsha market leader for alleged N6.7m fraud

According to Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity, preliminary investigation showed that Ewa, a banker, allegedly specialises in selling new naira notes of different denominations to POS cashiers for commercial purposes while Obasi was caught engaging in currency racketeering by charging fees for new naira notes. He was arrested while in possession of N554,600.00.

He also stated that the two suspects would soon be charged to court.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now