NAF officer foils ‘one chance’ robbery, rescues victims in Abuja

A serving officer of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore John Ijudigal, on Wednesday foiled a “one-chance” robbery attempt in Abuja.

The Director of NAF of Information and Public Relations, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the officer ensured the arrest of three suspected robbers and the rescue of the two female victims.

The incident, according to him, occurred along Accra Road in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

Air Commodore Ijudigal is the Deputy Director of Logistics at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

He said: “As the senior officer was commuting home in his staff car after work, he suddenly came across a distressing scene.

“Air Commodore Ijudigal saw an Abuja-painted taxi, a Mazda 323, with registration BWR 232 XB, reversing at high speed, with terrified passengers inside screaming for help.

“In pursuit of the taxi was a black Toyota Land Cruiser.

“Instinctively, Ijudigal immediately joined in the pursuit by using his official vehicle to block the escape route of the criminals.

“The driver of the ‘one-chance’ vehicle, in a state of panic, then collided with Air Commodore Idjudigal’s official vehicle, resulting in significant damage to both cars.

“The impact caused the ‘one-chance’ vehicle to skid into a nearby garden.

“Following the collision, Air Commodore Ijudigal promptly exited his vehicle and chased after one of the occupants of the ‘one-chance’ taxi, who had fled into a nearby bush.

“With the assistance of onlookers gathered at the accident scene, the driver of the ‘one-chance’ vehicle, along with two other suspects, a male and a female, were apprehended while two female victims were rescued.”

