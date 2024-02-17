Metro
Three die in Ogun auto crash
Three persons died in an auto crash near Mowe on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State on Saturday.
The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident in a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta.
She said three occupants of a HOWO truck when a container from another truck fell on the former on the highway.
The spokesperson blamed the crash on dangerous driving.
Okpe said: “FRSC operatives at Mowe carried out rescue operation at about 0107 hrs on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Mowe involving 02 vehicles with registration number T-15636LA BLUEBIRD and a HOWO TRUCK no number on it.
“Three persons were involved all male adults and they were all killed by the container that fell and rested on the occupants of the HOWO truck.
“A tow truck was contacted to pull off the truck to ease traffic flow and a crane was also contacted to remove the container off the road.”
