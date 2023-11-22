Why we struck Adamawa Police Command headquarters –Army

The Commander of the 23 Armored Brigade, Yola, Adamawa State, Brig. Gen. Gambo Mohammed, has given reasons why soldiers invaded the State Police Command Headquarters on Tuesday, where a police Inspector identified as Jacob Daniel, was killed during a clash between military operatives and police officers.

The State Police Commissioner, Afolabi Babatola, who confirmed the death of the Inspector in a statement on Wednesday, said he was killed after some soldiers attacked the police command headquarters in Yola North council of the state.

Babatola described the invasion as an “unwarranted conflict” which would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.

A statement issued by the state police spokesman, Suleiman Njuroge, said:

“The Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, has strongly condemned the recent conflict between police and military officers along Target Junction, Yola North Local Government Area, that resulted in an exchange of fire and brutal attack on the police facility and killing of Inspector Jacob Daniel.

“Consequently, the CP has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring peace and justice.”

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack Adamawa State Police headquarters

However, Gambo who reacted to the Commissioner’s statement, accused policemen from the command of shooting and injuring a soldier at a checkpoint which led to the fracas between the two security agencies.

According to him, the affected soldier, who was shot in the leg by a policeman at Target Junction but was hidden by the police officers.

He explained that angered by the shooting of their colleague, some soldiers were said to have later stormed the Police Command Headquarters at about 11 pm, during which there was heavy exchange of gunfire.

“The police shot at our soldiers at a checkpoint and a soldier was injured; they (police) hid him.

“Since we couldn’t find him, our soldiers went to rescue the person they shot. They (police) fired at those ones too. So they had to open fire. But about now, everything is calm and normal,” Gambo said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now