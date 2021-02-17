IGP deploys 150 police operatives in FCT to tackle kidnappers, others | Ripples Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed 150 police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a bid to check kidnapping and other crimes in the city.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, who disclosed this at a press briefing in the nation’s capital on Wednesday, said the operatives include riot policemen and members of special forces.

According to him, the police operatives would beef up the security in the FCT and protect the citizens from kidnappers and other criminal elements.

The police commissioner stressed that the deployment would strengthen security, dismantle and dislodge all criminal hideouts in the city.

Ciroma said: “It would be recalled that two days ago, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, launched a strategic operation (Operation Puff Adder II) involving the deployment of human and operational assets to address the emerging security challenges and rid the country of criminal elements.

“Consequently, the IGP has graciously deployed 150 personnel consisting of operatives from the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit and Special Forces in the Federal Capital Territory to reinforce the on-going counter kidnapping operations.

“The deployment will strengthen security, dismantle and dislodge all criminal hideouts especially kidnappers’ camps within the FCT.”

