S3xual Harassment: Teachers, lecturers to sign prevention form

In a bid to curb the growing cases of sexual harassment in schools, especially higher institutions in the country, teachers and lecturers in various institutions of learning across the country are now required to sign the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Code of Conduct form.

The action is part of measures to check the alarming rate of sexual-related violence in learning institutions across the country.

This is part of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the prosecution of perpetrators of school-related gender-based violence cases in Nigeria recently launched by the Federal Ministry of Justice and Education.

According to the SOP, it is prohibited for teachers to engage in sexual relationships with direct beneficiaries between 18 and 24.

The SOP also ban teachers from holding, hugging, or touching students/learners in an inappropriate or culturally insensitive way.

In addition, teachers are prohibited from staying in secluded areas alone with students.

The form reads in part: “I agree that I will not abuse or exploit students/learners; engage in any form of sexual activity or develop physical/sexual relationships with anyone under the age of 18 outside the school environment. I understand that mistaking the age of the child is not an excuse.

“(I will not) engage in sexual relationships with direct beneficiaries ages 18-24.

“(I will not) engage youth(s) in any form of sexual activity which involves the exchange of money, employment, goods or services for sex. This includes sexual favours or other forms of humiliating or exploitative behaviour.

“(I will not) use language or behave towards a student/learner in a way that is inappropriate, offensive, abusive, sexually provocative, demeaning, or culturally inappropriate.

“(I will not) hold, hug, or touch students/learners in an inappropriate or culturally insensitive way.

“(I will not) do things of a personal nature for students/learners with whom I am in contact at work that they can do for themselves (for example, taking them to the toilet or helping them get undressed).

“(I will not) spend time alone away from others with students/learners with whom I am in contact at work. I will always make sure that another adult is with me and/or I am with the students/learners in an open public place.”

The government, in the SOP, also directed learning institutions to create a procedure for recruiting staff members that can detect paedophiles and other perpetrators of sexual offences against students/learners.

The SOP further directed that “the following recruitment process for personnel should be considered:

“Written character references, verification of references, and a signed statement of commitment to the state Ministry of Women in line with the ministry’s Child Protection Policy.

“An affidavit of good behaviour on interaction with children.

“Background checks, check sex offenders’ register in the states and federal.”

It will recalled that cases of sexual abuse in the nation’s higher institutions have become rampant lately, with a University of Calabar Law professor, Cyril Ndifon currently facing trial on accusations of sexually harassing students of the faculty.

An Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission’s star witness, a diploma graduate of the department, accused Ndifon of demanding her virginity and oral sex in exchange for admission into the LLB programme.

