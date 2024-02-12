Teachers beg Tinubu to declare state of emergency on security

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) on Monday urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on security.

The NUT National President, Audu Amba, made the call.at the union’s 6th Annual Solemn Assembly held in Abuja.

He said Nigeria in recent times had recorded unprecedented security challenges and charged the Federal Government to take decisive action to address them.

Amba said: “It is therefore my humble plea that the federal government declares a state of emergency as far as the security situation did not improve.

“Government at all levels should do the needful since security is everybody’s business.

“Nothing can be achieved with insecurity in the country. So, it is imperative to move all stumbling blocks that are bedeviling the security architecture of the country.

“We hope that federal, state, local governments and all stakeholders in education should join hands to protect our schools and the education workers in Nigeria.”

On teachers’ welfare, the NUT president called for an amendment of the constitution to include the funding of primary and secondary education on the first line charge in the revenue allocation in the country.

“We believe that when enacted into law, it will go a long way to address the issue of irregular salary payment of teachers across the states.

“Teachers’ professional Salary Structure that is supposed to have been implemented in the year 2023, has not been accommodated in the budget as such we will continue to push for its implementation,” he added.

He stressed the need for a uniform scheme of service for all teachers in the country.

Amba also urged the government to implement an acceptable and sustainable minimum wage for workers and teachers in the country.

