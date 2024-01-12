NUT directs primary school teachers in FCT to begin strike on January 15

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Federal Capital Territory Wing, has directed primary school teachers in the city to resume strike on January 15.

The union gave the directive in a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting of the State Wing Standing Committee (SWSC) held on Friday in Abuja.

The communique was signed by the NUT Chairman in the FCT, Mr. Abdullahi Shafas, the Secretary, Ms. Margaret Jethro, and the Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ibukun Adekeye.

The primary school teachers in the FCT embarked on an indefinite strike on September 11, 2023, over the non-implementation of a 40 percent Peculiar Allowance and payment of 25 months minimum wage arrears, among other demands.

The union suspended the strike for six weeks on October 2, 2023, following the intervention of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Wike, thereafter, set up a six-man committee to look into the issues and recommend solutions.

The teachers, however, expressed worry that the six weeks elapsed in November 2023, without progress on the matter even though the committee had submitted its report.

“We are concerned that a series of meetings have taken place, but the primary school teachers remain in a pathetic situation and continue to bear the brunt of the high cost of living.

“Saddened by the suffering of the teachers and the nonpayment of the aforementioned entitlements, the SWSC has no other option than to direct all primary school teachers in FCT to resume the suspended strike.

“The union, hereby, directs all FCT primary school teachers to resume the suspended strike action with effect from Monday, January 15, till further notice.

“Parents are advised to keep their children and wards in primary schools safe at home,” the NUT added.

The union warned that all secondary school teachers in the FCT would join the strike from January 22, if the demands of the primary school teachers were not met before January 19.

