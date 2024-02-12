News
EFCC arrests four siblings, 30 others for alleged internet fraud in Enugu
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 34 persons, including four brothers for alleged internet fraud in Enugu State.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
He listed the siblings as Egbo Chukwuebuka, Egbo Favour Chibuike, Egbo Francis, and Egbo Victor.
Other suspects are – Great Eze, Ani Callistus, Ekpe Chigbo, Eze Eric, Nnaemeka Gabriel, George Tochukwu, Uche Divine, Chiamelie Ede, Enenta Ebube, Treasure Ugwueze Osinachi, Ejiakor John Chidiebere, Kingsley Dugwu Olisa and Ugwuanyi Bright Ekpere.
The rest are – Uzor Obi Godson, Tochukwu Nwankwo Firminus, Ebuka Ike Comas, Okwudili Mmoyekwe John, Samuel Ogbonna Otti, Agada Daniel Olema, Odoh Collins Nnabuike, Okeke Harrison, Oriasotie Presley Meshack, Ekperechi David Ebube, Ugwu Ebuka Sebastian, Eli Izuchukwu Ogbonna, Martins Chinedu Ugwu, Aloysius Chibuike Alphonsus, Sunday John Cross, Aroh Collins Chinecherem and Miracle Ifeson Obiora.
“The all-male suspects were arrested on Friday, February 9, 2024, in an intelligence-driven sting operation at various locations within Enugu State.
“Items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones and different exotic cars.
“The suspects will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the spokesman added.
