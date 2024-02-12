PDP governors urge Nigerian govt to address insecurity, economic hardship

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Monday urged the Federal Government to address the security challenge and economic hardship in the country.

The governors made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting and read by the chairman of the forum, Bala Mohammed, in Abuja.

Other governors at the meeting were Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Kefas Agbu (Taraba) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

Enugu and Delta States were represented by their deputy governors – Ifeanyi Ossai of Enugu and Monday Onyeme respectively.

The governors, according to the communiqué, reviewed the state of the nation and the hardship faced by Nigerians as a result of the economic and security challenges in the country.

It read: “The forum consequently urges the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency embark on initiatives involving all the sub-national governments to bring a lasting solution to the crises.

“The PDP governors will continue to play their part in the effort to bring security and succour to our people.

“To this end, we reiterate our call for state police with appropriate safeguards to avoid any abuse or overreach by any tier of government.”

The governors also passed a vote of confidence on the Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP.

In a chat with journalists after the meeting, Mohammed said the PDP governors were working closely with President Bola Tinubu ‘s administration on addressing some of the challenges facing the country.

“The majority of Nigerians voted for this administration, so we are doing so much across party lines and on a bi-partisan basis, within the Nigeria Governors Forum within the National Economic Council to make sure that we cushion the effects of some of these policies.

“We have reached out to our people and opened the food reserves in a manner that it will provide some succour to our people at the lower level,” he stated.

