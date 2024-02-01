PDP governors back calls for state police

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Thursday declared full support for the creation of state police as a solution to the current security challenges in the country.

The Chairman of the forum, Bala Mohammed, stated this when he led his colleagues on a visit to the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, at the Government House in Jos.

Governors on the trip to Plateau are – Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Peter Mbah (Enugu) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

Mohammed, who decried the rising security challenges across the country, said that state police would complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies.

The Bauchi State governor added that state police would provide an opportunity for governors to handle the security situation in their respective states with ease.

He said: “The ratio of police to the citizens is very low and the governors know the peculiarity of their states and how to tackle this challenge.

“So, we have been advocating for this.

“There is need for the decentralisation of the security apparatus so that we can deliver good governance by having state police.

“Again, it will allow us to engage the structure of the security agencies, training our youths and making sure the rules of engagement are not abused and there are no extrajudicial killings.

“We will work in tandem with the established best global practice than being forced to be using vigilante and even at that we are working with the security agencies, but we are still being accused of pursuing our interest.

“We can see what is happening in Zamfara and the Amotekun in the South-West where citizens are sleeping with their eyes closed.”

Mohammed stressed that the PDP had always stood for good governance despite the lean resources at their disposal.

He assured that the people of PDP-controlled states would continue to enjoy the dividend of democracy.

Responding, Mutfwang thanked his colleagues for the solidarity visit, adding that it would further encourage the people to be firm at all times.

He said that the failure of previous administrations in the country to tackle insecurity further aggravated the situation.

“Insecurity has become a serious challenge for us in this country and this is largely due to the neglect of previous governments.

“No one has been jailed in the past for these killings, which is why it has lingered.

“But we are not deterred. We will rebuild trust in our people because the lack of it has been one of the major issues,” Mutfwang added.

