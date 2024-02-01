PDP gets new Woman Leader months after Effah-Attoe’s demise

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has appointed Amina Divine Arong as the party’s new National Woman Leader.

She succeeded Stella Effah-Attoe who died in October last year.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said Arong would serve out the deceased’s term.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed a prominent party women mobilizer, Hon. Amina Divine Arong from Cross River State, as the party’s new National Woman Leader.

READ ALSO: PDP National Women Leader, Effah-Attoe dies

“The new National Woman Leader brings on board to the national leadership of the PDP her intellectual capacity as well as experience, competence, and vigour in mobilizing women for the Party at both the state and national levels.

“The PDP notes with satisfaction Hon. Arong’s long-standing commitment to the growth of the Party particularly her leading roles in the mobilization of several Party Women and Youth groups at various levels as well as in the conduct of Party Primaries and Congresses in several parts of the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now