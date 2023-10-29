News
PDP National Women Leader, Effah-Attoe dies
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, is dead.
She died on Sunday after a brief illness.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who confirmed the news in a statement in Abuja, described Effah-Attoe’s death as a huge blow to the country.
The statement read: “Our hearts bleed! Our Party and Nation have lost one of our best and brightest. Prof. Effah-Attoe’s death is a huge blow not only to her family but also to the PDP, the academic community, the people of Cross River State, and indeed the Nation.
READ ALSO: Abia PDP plunged into sorrow as governorship candidate, Prof Ikonne, dies
“Prof. Effah-Attoe was very brilliant, towering, and magnificent in all spheres, but yet lived an exceptionally humble, pleasant, sociable, gracious, compassionate, and loving life.
“She touched lives in many positive ways and made pivotal contributions towards the growth and development of our Nation.
“She was a dedicated teacher, politician, author, and fearless mobilizer who always stood for the truth; fought for justice, equity, and fairness and gave her energy, passion, and resources in the pursuit of the rights of women in Nigeria.”
