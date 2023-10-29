Fire breaks out at Rivers Assembly

A fire broke out in the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex on Sunday night.

Emergency responders, including men of the state’s fire service, have been mobilized to the scene to put out the fire.

Police operatives from the state police command have also taken over the complex as the firefighters battled to quell the inferno.

However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

