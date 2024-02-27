South-West speakers demand state police, devolution of powers

Speakers of state Houses of Assembly in the South-West have advocated for the immediate creation of state police and devolution of powers to address the hydra-headed insecurity and other socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The speakers, in a communique signed and made available to journalists at their meeting held in Ikogosi-Ekiti, Ekiti State, said more power should be given to the sub-nationals to further enable them to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

The communique was co-signed by the conference chairman and Ekiti State speaker, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, Adebo Ogundoyin, Olamide Oladiji, and Adewale Egbedun, the speakers of Oyo, Ondo, and Osun respectively.

The speakers stressed the dire need for holistic collaborative measures among the South-West governors to address the prevailing security challenges facing the region.

They also called for increased regional integration efforts to enhance economic growth and development across the six South-Western states.

The communique reads: “The speakers endorse the devolution of power to states, especially in the realm of security, and emphasise the importance of state policing as a means to enhance security and law enforcement at the local level.

“The Conference calls on the federal government to urgently address the rising economic concerns, particularly the shortage of food, and urges citizens to support government efforts in finding lasting solutions to these challenges.

“The conference agrees to host a legislative summit to address critical issues affecting the Southwest region and to foster collaboration and cooperation among the legislative assemblies of the Southwest states.

“We hereby affirm our commitment to these resolutions and pledge to work collectively towards the advancement and prosperity of the Southwest region.”

