Latest Politics

CJN swears in eight new Supreme Court Justices

November 6, 2020
NJC absolves tribunal judge accused of taking bribe by Smart Adeyemi
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Friday swore in eight new Justices of the Supreme Court.

Speaking after the new justices took turn to swear an oath of office and oath of allegiance to the Nigerian Constitution, the CJN cautioned them to shun extraneous considerations in the discharge of their duties.

He expressed confidence that the new justices would maintain moral uprightness as judicial officers with high integrity.

The swearing in of the justices, who were recently elevated from the Court of Appeal bench took place at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Senate confirms eight nominees as justices of Supreme Court

They are Lawal Garba (North-West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South-West), Abdu Aboki (North-West), Mohammed Saulawa (North-West), Adamu Jauro (North-East), Samuel Oseji (South-South), Tijani Abubakar (North-East), and Emmanuel Agim (South-South).

With the new justices, the number of justices of the Supreme Court has risen from 12 to 20.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */