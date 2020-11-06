CJN swears in eight new Supreme Court Justices

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Friday swore in eight new Justices of the Supreme Court.

Speaking after the new justices took turn to swear an oath of office and oath of allegiance to the Nigerian Constitution, the CJN cautioned them to shun extraneous considerations in the discharge of their duties.

He expressed confidence that the new justices would maintain moral uprightness as judicial officers with high integrity.

The swearing in of the justices, who were recently elevated from the Court of Appeal bench took place at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

They are Lawal Garba (North-West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South-West), Abdu Aboki (North-West), Mohammed Saulawa (North-West), Adamu Jauro (North-East), Samuel Oseji (South-South), Tijani Abubakar (North-East), and Emmanuel Agim (South-South).

With the new justices, the number of justices of the Supreme Court has risen from 12 to 20.

