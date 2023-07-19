Amotekun arrests octogenarian, one other for vandalising govt property in Ekiti

The South-West security outfit, Amotekun Corps, has arrested an 80-year-old man identified as Pa Michael for allegedly vandalising the equipment of Ekiti State Water Corporation in the state.

The Amotekun Commander in the state, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (retd), paraded the octogenarian alongside another suspect identified as Oladesu at the agency headquarters in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

He said the two men were arrested by Amotekun operatives while vandalising several pieces of equipment belonging to the state water corporation at Okemesi Ekiti, in Ekiti West local government area of the state.

Komolafe said: “Our operatives in the early hours of Tuesday received a distress call from a member of the public that some suspected vandals had broken into a residential house in the area and vandalised a pumping machine installed in one of the houses in the area, following which they went into action.”

“The suspects will be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.”

