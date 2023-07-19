Metro
NDLEA arrests two men with 1,608kg of Indian hemp in Nasarawa
The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in has arrested two suspects with 1,608kg of illicit substance suspected to be cannabis sativa otherwise known as Indian hemp in Nasarawa State.
The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr. Peter Onche-Odaudu, confirmed the news to journalists on Wednesday in Lafia.
He said the suspects were arrested by the agency’s operatives Akwanga at about 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Onche-Odaudu said the suspects who were travelling from Edo in an unregistered Peugeot J5 vehicle stopped after sighting NDLEA operatives from a distance.
He said: “They opened the bonnet and abandoned the vehicle, leaving the impression that it had broken down.
”Our operatives monitored them all through the night until the two suspects returned in the morning to take the vehicle away.
“The bags of weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa were concealed under the piles of pineapples also loaded in the vehicle.
”They loaded pineapples in order to beat law enforcement agencies and to mask the strong odour from the weed.”
