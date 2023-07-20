The court, Presided over by Justice Ayokunle Faji, also granted an order directing the agency to sell the forfeited vehicles and make payment of the proceeds to the Federal Government.

Justice Faji granted the orders after listening to the submissions of the NDLEA’s counsel, Abu Ibrahim.

Abu, in his submission for the final forfeiture of the vehicles, told the court that the orders sought were under Sections 44 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria, 1999 (As Altered), Section 3 (1)(a)(c) of the NDLEA Act N.30 Laws of the Federation Of Nigeria 2004,

He also told the court that the request was made under Sections 10 (1), (2)(3), 11, 13, 17 (1)(4) of the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery And Management) Act, 2022, and under the court’s inherent jurisdiction, and under Section 6 (6) (a) of the 1999 Constitution.

The NDLEA lawyer also informed the court that the grounds for the final forfeiture of the vehicles included that no one had indicated an interest in any of the vehicles and that they were now at various degrees of deterioration.