Man arrested in Cross River for allegedly beating lover to death

A 54-year-old man has been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command for allegedly beating his lover to death for alleged infidelity.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the arrest of the suspect in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Wednesday, said the incident happened on Tuesday in Calabar South Local Government Area.

Ugbo said that the suspect attacked the victim identified as Ndifreke, after a minor disagreement bordering on infidelity at his residence at Abasi Obori Street in the council.

Ugbo said police operatives from Uwanse Divisional Police Headquarters were informed of the incident which led to the arrest of the suspect.

“After receiving the alert on the incident, the police rushed to the scene and evacuated the victim to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it, as she was certified dead on arrival by the doctor on duty,” the police spokeswoman said.

“Following established protocols, her remains were deposited in the morgue for autopsy to shed more light on the exact cause of her death.

“The suspect (name withheld) is already in our custody, and we will ensure that he faces the full weight of justice for his alleged action,” Ugbo added.

