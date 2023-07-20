Bauchi CP condemns gender-based violence, says it’s anomaly by ‘idiots’

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, has declared that gender-based violence is a serious anomaly being perpetuated by some ’idiots’ in the in society.

A visibly angered Auwal Musa stressed that, “As far as I am concerned, their mental faculties must be checked because they are behaving like animals.”

He then assured that the Command would actively collaborate with stakeholders in the state, to tackle the menace of Sexual and Gender-Based violence (SGBV) among innocent but vulnerable people.

The CP was speaking at a one-day training on SGBV organized by the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Bauchi State chapter held at the NUJ Secretariat, Bauchi, on Wednesday.

The CP also promised that the Command was ready to explore all avenues to tackle SGBV in the state.

“I want to assure you that, on our own part, all the efforts being made by the office of the First Lady both National and State, we are going to support all the procedures mentioned in the prosecution process and we will abide by it,” he stated.

CP Musa further emphasised that, “We will try as much as possible to sensitise and professioalise our men to try to do their work so that we get constituted”

He commended NAWOJ for organizing the training for its members on SGBV saying it was a good step in the right direction and urged Journalists to use their platforms to sensitise women on SGBV warning that it must not be covered up.

The CP stressed that, “I want to use this opportunity to thank you and congratulate you. God will reward your efforts to fight this menace. History and posterity will judge you right in whatever you do right as far as the struggle is concern.”

In her welcome remarks, Chairperson of NAWOJ in the state, Mrs Rashida Yusuf Mohammed, appreciated the Commissioner of Police and other stakeholders for attending the training despite their tight schedules

The NAWOJ Chairperson disclosed that 25 Journalists drawn from various media organizations in the state attended the training.

“ You are all aware that the present administration in the state in 2022 signed into law the VAPP that will eliminate all forms of violence and punish those found guilty,” Mohammed

She said that, “It is on that note that we are gathered here as Women Journalists to see how we can equip ourselves on how to address cases of SGBV which have become rampant in our society”

The NAWOJ Chairperson urged participants to put to use all they learnt in the training to ensure that the state in particular and the country as a whole is rid of SGBV.

In his contribution, DSP Ahmed Garba, the Gender Officer of the Command, disclosed that between January and June 2023, no fewer than 1, 501 cases of SGBV were reported.

Meanwhile, Mrs Esther Patrick, the Gender Officer of the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, said that a dashboard had been introduced in the Ministry for proper documentation of cases of SGBV

Esther Patrick also said that the state had launched a technical team on gender where desk officers work closely with other relevant ministries, agencies and parastatals to tackle the menace.

By Yemi Kanji

