Lady beaten to death in Anambra for allegedly picking money sprayed on birthday celebrant 

Tragedy struck on Saturday at a popular hotel in Awka, the Anambra State capital, when a young lady identified as Miss Chinyere Awuda was beaten to death.

According to reports, the incident happened when some friends were spraying money on a birthday celebrant while he was dancing during a birthday party at the hotel.

The deceased, said to have hailed from Nnobi, in the Idemmili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was found dead in the swimming pool of the hotel the following morning, where she was allegedly dumped.

Sources at the party said trouble started when the deceased was accused of picking up some money that was being sprayed on the birthday celebrant.

A source said: “The girl was at the club when trouble broke out, and a man and his friends started beating her after she was accused of picking money they were spraying on their friend who was celebrating his birthday.

“They accused her of picking money which they were spraying on their friend while some said she did not only pick money from the floor but went for bundles of money, which one of them stacked by his seat side, waiting to spray on the celebrant.

“The girl was beaten when they caught her but despite efforts made by other people in the hotel to rescue the girl, they continued to beat and molest her.

“She was later dragged outside the club, and her lifeless body dumped into the hotel’s swimming pool.”

The Anambra State Police spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said the birthday celebrant and his friends were already in police custody while the case is being investigated.

“Four suspects are in our custody in connection with the incident, the hotel management assisted the police in arresting the suspects and investigation is still ongoing. Further details shall be communicated please”, Ikenga said.

