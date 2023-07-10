Bauchi Police boss, Musa, warns corrupt officers, men

The newly posted Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Auwal Musa Mohammad has warned corrupt officers and men to steer clear of the Force or be dealt with when exposed.

He also charged working journalists in the state not to hesitate in exposing any bad eggs operating within the Nigeria Police Force without tarnishing the good image of the Force.

The assertion was made by the 45th Police Commissioner, while addressing journalists in his maiden press briefing on Monday at the Command Headquarters.

He stressed that the Media is a partner in progress in achieving a lawful society that is almost crime free which is the main constitutional responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, “As our partners, you are encouraged to be bold in exposing the bad eggs in the Force. If you see any personnel of the Force engaging in any nefarious act, please, get in touch with me or any officer of the Command. There is a way you can do that without dragging the image of the Force in the mud.”

He also said that,”Be our agent in your respective areas, have your ears to the ground, open your eyes and give us useful information that will lead to effective policing. We are working together to make the society crime free.”

Auwa Mohammed stressed that the Command will do everything humanly possible to provide effective policing across Bauchi State as long as he remains the Police Commissioner.

He stressed that “the distinct call to duty signifies a great responsibility to protect lives and property in Bauchi state and Nigeria at large. It requires collective and individual responsibilities to achieve our general objectives of securing lives and property.”

The Commissioner of Police added that, “Our strategy in fighting crime and criminality would generally be focused on intelligence-led and community-oriented policing. This would no doubt foster our proactive measures in tackling menace of diverse crime and criminality trending in the state.”

By Yemi Kanji

