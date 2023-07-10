Police arrests five suspected cultists in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested five suspected cultists in the Ajegunle area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos, said the suspects were arrested during the forceful initiation of a victim in the area.

He listed the suspects as Peter Odumola (19), Promise Benjamin (20), Emmanuel Ikechuckwu (19), Richards Adu (18), and Abdullahi Nasiru (20).

The suspects, according to him, were arrested by the operatives attached to the Tolu police division on Sunday.

Hundeyin said: “The suspects were arrested following a distress call concerning an ongoing forceful initiation happening in a hotel in the Ajegunle.

“The victim was successfully rescued.

“The suspects will be arraigned after the conclusion of our investigations.

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, had urged Lagos residents to report suspicious happenings in their localities to the police.”

