Metro
N14.62bn worth of properties lost to fire in Lagos in H1 2023 — Report
The Lagos State Fire Service had revealed that N14.62 billion worth of properties were lost to fire outbreaks across the state during the first half of 2023.
This was contained in its mid-year activity report, issued on Monday by the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye.
The report also revealed that the state recorded one thousand, six hundred and forty-two (1,642) fire incidents between January and June 2023, with 42 persons killed.
Read Also: Nigeria’s capital importation drops to $1.13bn, Lagos tops destination list
Adeseye, in a statement by the agency’s Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Agboola Ololade said: “The estimated properties saved is about N87.72 billion, leaving the properties loss to N14.62 billion.
“Fire incidences increased indiscriminately from the same period compared to the previous year.”
“Investigations revealed that carelessness and negligence were the major causes of the disaster. There was an increase in unfavorable calls that keep occurring due to the change of strategy in the attendance to distress calls without double-checking for false calls.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...