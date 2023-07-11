N14.62bn worth of properties lost to fire in Lagos in H1 2023 — Report

The Lagos State Fire Service had revealed that N14.62 billion worth of properties were lost to fire outbreaks across the state during the first half of 2023.

This was contained in its mid-year activity report, issued on Monday by the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye.

The report also revealed that the state recorded one thousand, six hundred and forty-two (1,642) fire incidents between January and June 2023, with 42 persons killed.

Adeseye, in a statement by the agency’s Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Agboola Ololade said: “The estimated properties saved is about N87.72 billion, leaving the properties loss to N14.62 billion.

“Fire incidences increased indiscriminately from the same period compared to the previous year.”

“Investigations revealed that carelessness and negligence were the major causes of the disaster. There was an increase in unfavorable calls that keep occurring due to the change of strategy in the attendance to distress calls without double-checking for false calls.”

