Gov Soludo awards scholarship to Umeh for coming tops in UTME

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has offered a scholarship to Miss Nkechinyere Umeh, who emerged best performing candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

According to Soludo, Umeh was offered the scholarship following the recent declaration by JAMB that the student, from Anambra State, is the highest scorer with a cumulative mark of 360 in the examination.

The governor who dicosed this in a statement by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, congratulated the remarkable student for doing the state proud with her exceptional performance.

The statement reads: “Following the recent JAMB declaration of Miss Nkechinyere Umeh from Anambra State as the highest scorer with a cumulative mark of 360 in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated the remarkable student on doing the state proud with her exceptional performance.

Read also: Akpabio names Adeola, Wadada, others as chairmen in newly-constituted Senate Committees

“In further celebration of Umeh’s feat, Soludo announced a well-deserved scholarship for her to study any course of her choice at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University in Anambra state.

“The scholarship will not only serve as a token of the state government’s appreciation for her hard work but also provide her with the opportunity to pursue her dreams and contribute to the development of the state in the future.”

Soludo, who wished Umeh continued success in her future academic pursuits, also encouraged other young Anambra students within the state and across the country to take inspiration from Umeh’s outstanding performance and take advantage of the improved conducive learning environment in the State to strive for excellence.

This is coming after Mmesoma Ejikeme was charged last week by a

n panel appointed by the governor with falsifying her UTME results, which had previously caused a rift between Nigerians and the testing organisation.

Given the discrepancies in the registration number, date of birth, name of the centre, and other violations, the panel came to the conclusion that the JAMB result with an overall score of 362 displayed by Ms. Ejikeme was a fake.

Following the commotion she caused, the panel advised Ms. Ejikeme to seek psychological counselling and therapy.

She and her father later apologized to the nation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now