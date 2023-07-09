Police arrests suspected cultist, recover pistol in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a suspected cultist in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeying, who confirmed the news in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, said the suspect, Idris Ayinla, was arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the Ikoyi area of the state on Saturday morning.

He said: “The suspect alongside three other occupants was in a red Toyota Matrix with registration number EKY 638 EX, heading towards Oniru Beach when the operatives on routine patrol of Admiralty Road, Ikoyi, flagged them down.

“After the driver had brought the car to a stop, one of the occupants offered the officers some money, which they declined, rather insisting on searching the vehicle.

“Sensing danger, the suspects all ran out of the car and Ayinla shot at the operatives while attempting to escape.

“The operatives responded swiftly during which he (Ayinla) sustained a gunshot wound on his leg, and they arrested him.”

The spokesman added that one semi-automatic pistol, four live ammunition and one hat with cult insignia were recovered from the suspect.

The suspect, according to him, had been transferred to the command headquarters in Ikeja for harmonisation with ongoing investigations into activities of cultists within the state.

