Police foils attempt to steal fuel from NNPC pipeline in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have foiled an attempt by hoodlums to steal oil at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Pipeline in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said that the incident occurred at 2:00 a.m. in the Idimu area of the state.

The hoodlums, according to Hundeyin, unlawfully gained access to the site and were siphoning oil from the pipeline into their tanker.

He said: “The police operatives who got information about the theft stormed the scene and the thieves abandoned their tools and fled.

“The oil thieves absconded, abandoning their truck and tools, upon sighting police officers who responded swiftly when notified.”

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa had also visited the scene of theft.

