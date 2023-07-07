Police arrests businessman for circulating lover’s nude pictures in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a businessman, Amarah Kennedy, for allegedly circulating his lover’s nude pictures on social media.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mr. Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

He said the suspect was arrested on Friday.

He added that investigation was ongoing on the matter.

The suspect allegedly blackmailed the victim, a widow, with her nude photos after the pair met in a hotel in Lagos.

The suspect later demanded N140,000 from the woman as a condition for concealing the pictures but reneged on that promise after collecting the money.

Kennedy, who posted 50 nude pictures, continued to demand more money and threatened to release more photos if she refused to comply.



