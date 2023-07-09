Driver, conductor, 18 partygoers die in Lagos auto crash

At least 20 persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash in the Badagry area of Lagos State on Sunday.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Taofiq Adebayo, who confirmed the accident to journalists, said the victims chartered the 18-seater bus from the Yaba area of Lagos to attend a group party in the Republic of Benin.

He added that the driver of the bus and his conductor were among the victims of the accident that occurred at about 9:00 a.m. near Mowo along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Adebayo said: “It involved a Mazda commercial bus with passengers and a truck loaded with sand.

“The driver of the commercial bus lost control when he saw a truck ahead of him while trying to overtake the tipper truck loaded with sand.

“Immediately, 20 people died including the 18 passengers alongside the commercial bus driver and his motor boy.

“The remains of the victims had been deposited at the Badagry General Hospital morgue.”

