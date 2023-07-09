Leather products, machines valued at over N3bn destroyed as fire razes Abia market

A late-night fire on Saturday destroyed leather products, raw materials, and machines worth over N3 billion in Aba, Abia State.

The fire affected over 30 shops at the Mansion Zone block of the Powerline Leather Products Industrial Cluster.

The Chairman of the affected block in the industrial cluster, Mr. Ugochukwu Nwachukwu told journalists on Sunday that more than 500 workers were working in the affected shops.

He said though men of the Abia State Fire Service arrived from Umuahia about an hour after the fire started, their efforts helped to quell the inferno.

