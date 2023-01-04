Fire guts warehouse, destroys goods worth N50m in Abia

An early morning fire on Tuesday destroyed goods worth N50 million in a warehouse near the Ariaria International Market in Aba, Abia State.

An eyewitness told journalists on Wednesday all items in the warehouse, including kitchen utensils and other products in the warehouse located along the Umuode Road in Aba were completely destroyed by the inferno.

The Commander of the Abia State Fire Service, Aba unit, Mr. Belenta Belenta, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said: “The fire originated from the activities of the landlord’s children somewhere close to the warehouse.

“People in the neighbourhood helped to put it out but did not know that it had spread into the warehouse.”

