Metro
Two years after reinstating him, Bauchi Gov, Mohammed, sacks kingmaker again
Two years after Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed facilitated the reinstatement of Elder Statesman, Muhammadu Bello Kirfi as the Wazirin Bauchi by the Bauchi Emirate Council, he has ordered for his removal again.
The Wazirin Bauchi, Bello Kirfi was before his removal, a Senior Councilor in the Bauchi Emirate but has been involved in active politics which had pitched him against successive governments in the state leading to his removal in 2017 by the former Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar SAN.
The sacked Wazirin Bauchi clocked 90 years last week.
The removal was conveyed in a letter with reference number, BEC/ADM/20/VOL.XV from the Bauchi Emirate Council dated 3rd January, 2023 and addressed to Alh. (Dr) Muhammadu Bello Kirfi GRA, titled, ‘Removal From Office as a Council Member and Traditional Title of Wazirin Bauchi.’
Read also:‘Attack, kill any criminal who comes near you,’ Gov Mohammed rallies Bauchi residents against bandits
The terse letter signed by the Emirate Council Secretary, AlhShehu Mudi Muhammad reads: I am directed to refer to a letter received from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs of reference No: MLG/LG/S/72/T dated 30th December, 2022.”
It further contained,” The content of the said letter indicated your disloyalty and disrespect to the Executive Governor of the State and the government. It therefore directed for your removal with immediate effect.”
It concluded, “In view of the above, you are hereby removed from office as Wazirin Bauchi and also as a Council Member of Bauchi Emirate. I wish you the best in all your future endeavours.”
As of the time of filling the report, there was no official response from the removed Waziri.
By Yemi Kanji
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...