Two years after reinstating him, Bauchi Gov, Mohammed, sacks kingmaker again

Two years after Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed facilitated the reinstatement of Elder Statesman, Muhammadu Bello Kirfi as the Wazirin Bauchi by the Bauchi Emirate Council, he has ordered for his removal again.

The Wazirin Bauchi, Bello Kirfi was before his removal, a Senior Councilor in the Bauchi Emirate but has been involved in active politics which had pitched him against successive governments in the state leading to his removal in 2017 by the former Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar SAN.

The sacked Wazirin Bauchi clocked 90 years last week.

The removal was conveyed in a letter with reference number, BEC/ADM/20/VOL.XV from the Bauchi Emirate Council dated 3rd January, 2023 and addressed to Alh. (Dr) Muhammadu Bello Kirfi GRA, titled, ‘Removal From Office as a Council Member and Traditional Title of Wazirin Bauchi.’

The terse letter signed by the Emirate Council Secretary, AlhShehu Mudi Muhammad reads: I am directed to refer to a letter received from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs of reference No: MLG/LG/S/72/T dated 30th December, 2022.”

It further contained,” The content of the said letter indicated your disloyalty and disrespect to the Executive Governor of the State and the government. It therefore directed for your removal with immediate effect.”

It concluded, “In view of the above, you are hereby removed from office as Wazirin Bauchi and also as a Council Member of Bauchi Emirate. I wish you the best in all your future endeavours.”

As of the time of filling the report, there was no official response from the removed Waziri.

By Yemi Kanji

