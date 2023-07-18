Bauchi governor dissolves 20 LG Caretaker Committees

Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed, has approved the dissolution of all the Local Government Caretaker Committees of the 20 LGAs in the state with immediate effect.

The dissolution of Caretaker Committees of the LGAs was contained in a 3 paragraph statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, copies of which were made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

As contained in the statement, “Accordingly, the Chairmen Local Government Caretaker Committees are therefore directed to hand over the affairs of the Local Governments to their respective Heads of Administration pending the appointment of substantive Caretaker Committees.”

READ ALSO:Bala Mohammed emerges as chairman of PDP governors’ forum

The government wished all the ousted Local Government Caretaker Committees members success in their future endeavours.

Recall that the Caretaker Committees for the 20 LGAs were inaugurated in 2022 following the expiration of the tenure of the elected Councils in line with the Local Governments Administration laws of the state.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now