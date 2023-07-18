Zamfara bandits now dress like women, wear hijab to perpetrate violence —Ex-Commissioner

A former Commissioner for Information in Zamfara State, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, has revealed new tactics bandits have employed in the state to circumvent security operatives in their bid to carry out their nefarious activities.

Dosara who made the revelation in a post on an NUJ WhatsApp platform on Tuesday, said the bandits now dress as women with hijab to avoid detection.

“The public should be aware of these tactics and understand the tricks of the terrorists so as to avoid receiving unknown persons,” he wrote.

“They should be very careful about the kind of people who come to them in the form of women.

Read also: Zamfara bandits killed 2,619, collected N970 million ransom in eight years – Gov Matawalle

“People should be as wise as serpents so that they should not fall into the web of the ravaging bandits in the State,” he added.

The former Commissioner also decried the rate at which the terrorists were wasting the lives of security operatives, especially the police, which he said has become so “embarrassing, perplexing and worrisome.”

Reacting to a call made by former Governor Abdulazeez Yari for the Federal Government to negotiate with the bandits, Dosara said:

“These bandits are not ready for peace and the government should not accept any form of peace accord or reconciliation with them because one cannot make peace with blood-thirsty people.

“The State government and security agencies should not relax but tackle them on fire for fire operation,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now