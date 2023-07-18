Akwa Ibom governor begs citizens to reduce visits, allow him work

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has begged politicians in the state who flood the Government House since he was sworn in to allow him concentrate on delivering good governance to the people.

The governor who made the appeal while addressing a gathering on Monday, lamented the fact that politicians have not allowed him face the job he was elected to carry out with their incessant and unexpected visits.

“I find it amusing that people would just leave their home and just show up, and they will call you that they have not been allowed to pass through the Government House gate,” Umo said.

Read also: INEC declares Umo Eno as winner of Akwa Ibom governorship election

“I will not go to anybody’s office without an appointment. I will only receive visitors on Thursdays and Fridays.

“I beg us, between Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, I will not receive visitors to allow me time to do the job that you have elected me to do because no one would ask how many visitors I received at the end of four years.

“Allow us to hold the meeting we can hold, treat some files – you know we are almost treating files late, and I have tried to manage it for some time, but people would get angry,” he lamented.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now