New Ondo gov, Aiyedatiwa, warns politicians against violence in forthcoming guber election

Newly-sworn in Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has warned politicians to eschew violent conducts capable of threatening the peace and tranquility of the state, ahead of this year’s governorship election.

Aiyedatiwa gave the warning in his New Year statewide broadcast to the people of the state, adding that the warning became imperative as political activities will gain prominence this year.

He said: “As we are all aware, this is also the year for our governorship election. Expectedly, political activities will gain prominence as we march towards the election.

”However, let me implore all political parties, aspirants and their followers to eschew violent conducts that can threaten the peace and tranquility of our State and ensure that they follow strictly the guidelines issued by the electoral umpire.

“The election should be a contest of ideas and choices and not an opportunity to settle political scores or an excuse for calumny.”

The governor also called on the people of the state to intensify prayers for the peace and prosperity of the state.

Aiyedatiwa, while eulogising the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, said that he, “left an indelible mark on the annals of time and his contributions to the development of our State, and indeed Nigeria, are etched in history.

“As we have promised, we will not only give our late former Governor a befitting State burial but will also immortalise his name, just as we will strive to complete all the developmental projects he embarked upon as Governor of Ondo State.”

Speaking on the political crisis that engulfed the state, the governor said: “Those challenges have shaped our resolve to, more than ever before, bring our people together and pursue the attainment of a peaceful and prosperous Ondo State.

“It is time to put the past behind us and focus all our human and material resources into building on the foundation that this administration has so far laid.

“While acknowledging that 2023 was a very tough year, it also gave renewed hope that we will again brave any storms that lies ahead in 2024 and beyond. I am filled with fresh hope about the possibilities of better days to come.”

